Holiday nightly displays continue through Jan. 14

More than lights, see new features and a model train at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta for the 13th year.
Garden Lights, Holiday Nights, continuing 5-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 14, will be featured on ABC-TV’s The Great Christmas Light Fight at 9 p.m. Dec. 12 to compete against three other professional displays for the best light show in the USA for a $50,000 grand prize and judge’s trophy.
For the world’s largest curtain of light, there is new music and choreography.
As a glimpse of next year’s return of mosaiculture works, White Rabbit returns to the Skyline Garden.
Orchestral orbs and tunnels of light also are among the installations.
For Jan. 8-14, value night tickets are $27.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 3 to 12.
Other ticket prices vary from $34.95 to $62.95 and, for premium plus tickets, $139 for children or $149 for adults.
Purchase all tickets online at tinyurl.com/h2ezt77y.
About the Author