Holiday nightly displays continue through Jan. 14

Every night from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 14, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens is open for Garden Lights, Holiday Nights. (Courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Gardens)

Credit: Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Combined ShapeCaption
Every night from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 14, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens is open for Garden Lights, Holiday Nights. (Courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Gardens)

Credit: Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Credit: Atlanta Botanical Gardens

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago

More than lights, see new features and a model train at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta for the 13th year.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights, continuing 5-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 14, will be featured on ABC-TV’s The Great Christmas Light Fight at 9 p.m. Dec. 12 to compete against three other professional displays for the best light show in the USA for a $50,000 grand prize and judge’s trophy.

For the world’s largest curtain of light, there is new music and choreography.

As a glimpse of next year’s return of mosaiculture works, White Rabbit returns to the Skyline Garden.

Orchestral orbs and tunnels of light also are among the installations.

For Jan. 8-14, value night tickets are $27.95 for adults and $24.95 for children ages 3 to 12.

Other ticket prices vary from $34.95 to $62.95 and, for premium plus tickets, $139 for children or $149 for adults.

Purchase all tickets online at tinyurl.com/h2ezt77y.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top