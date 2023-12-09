Holiday nightly displays continue through Jan. 14

More than lights, see new features and a model train at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta for the 13th year.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights, continuing 5-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 14, will be featured on ABC-TV’s The Great Christmas Light Fight at 9 p.m. Dec. 12 to compete against three other professional displays for the best light show in the USA for a $50,000 grand prize and judge’s trophy.

For the world’s largest curtain of light, there is new music and choreography.