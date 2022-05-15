High offers Summer Art Camps

Summer Art Camps will be held at the High Museum of Art, starting June 6 through July 29.
Registration is open for children in week-long camps.
Campers will learn about the museum’s collection and special exhibitions while developing their skills in drawing, painting and design.
Pricing is $350 per week for High members and $450 per week for not-yet members.
Camp Aftercare costs $75 per week from 4-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Camp waitlists are available for rising first through eighth graders.
Register at high.org/camp and for the waitlist at bit.ly/394dzvK.
