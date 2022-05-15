ajc logo
High offers Summer Art Camps

The High Museum of Art will offer weekly Summer Art Camps from June 6 through July 29.

The High Museum of Art will offer weekly Summer Art Camps from June 6 through July 29. (Courtesy of High Museum of Art)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Summer Art Camps will be held at the High Museum of Art, starting June 6 through July 29.

Registration is open for children in week-long camps.

Campers will learn about the museum’s collection and special exhibitions while developing their skills in drawing, painting and design.

Pricing is $350 per week for High members and $450 per week for not-yet members.

Camp Aftercare costs $75 per week from 4-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Camp waitlists are available for rising first through eighth graders.

Register at high.org/camp and for the waitlist at bit.ly/394dzvK.

Carolyn Cunningham
