Grassroots organization starts community cop watch, safety patrol in Southwest Atlanta

“The patrols are a necessary component of our advocacy for community control over policing in poor and working-class Black communities in southwest Atlanta and beyond. Our goal is for CMB Patrols to be a replicable model for all of our chapters and other organizations seeking to facilitate community control over public safety,” said CMB’s Director Kamau Franklin.

The organization will be raising resources to train and hire young adults from the neighborhood to be a part of the safety patrols. The ultimate vision as expressed by Jamal Taylor a patrol member and a resident of Pittsburgh, in Southwest Atlanta is “once the patrols have become stable, we will create an elected board of residents to govern the program, giving the community direct power over public safety in their neighborhood,” said leaders.