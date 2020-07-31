Grady’s new surgery center named for Georgia business leader

Grady Health System announced today that its largest new facility in recent history will be named the Correll Pavilion in honor of A. D. ‘Pete’ Correll, chair emeritus of Georgia-Pacific and civic leader, whose efforts more than ten years go helped secure Grady’s financial stability, according to a press release.
Correll, who subsequently chaired the boards of both the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation and the Grady Health Foundation, was named chair emeritus of the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation Board of Directors earlier this year.
The 10-story building will house numerous outpatient centers, including cancer, orthopedics, and ophthalmology, as well as outpatient surgery and rehabilitation services. The state-of-the-art facility is projected to expand the hospital's surgery capacity by 25% and clinical capacity by 45% over current volumes.
"Pete Correll took on what many feared was an unsolvable challenge – bringing financial stability to Grady. He met that challenge head-on with a commitment to Grady's mission of providing the highest quality care to all who come through our doors. It is because of Pete Correll and the many civic leaders he rallied for the cause that Grady is able to provide the life-saving care and services our city and state depend on," said John M. Haupert, president and CEO, Grady Health System.
Correll also successfully led efforts to secure nearly $100 million in private funding to support both this building project and renovations to Grady's Ponce de Leon Center, which houses the HIV/AIDS program. The Fulton and DeKalb County Commissions are providing additional funding required for both projects through bonds issued earlier this year by the counties.
"Thanks to Fulton and DeKalb leaders and the generous support of donors, we were able to create a true public-private partnership that will benefit hundreds of patients every single day. I cannot think of a better way to honor Pete's legacy. The naming of this building will help to ensure that his generosity and hard work are never forgotten," added Haupert.
Construction of the Correll Pavilion is underway with completion scheduled in 2022.