Grady’s new surgery center named for Georgia business leader

"Pete Correll took on what many feared was an unsolvable challenge – bringing financial stability to Grady. He met that challenge head-on with a commitment to Grady's mission of providing the highest quality care to all who come through our doors. It is because of Pete Correll and the many civic leaders he rallied for the cause that Grady is able to provide the life-saving care and services our city and state depend on," said John M. Haupert, president and CEO, Grady Health System.

Correll also successfully led efforts to secure nearly $100 million in private funding to support both this building project and renovations to Grady's Ponce de Leon Center, which houses the HIV/AIDS program. The Fulton and DeKalb County Commissions are providing additional funding required for both projects through bonds issued earlier this year by the counties.