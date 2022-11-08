ajc logo
Georgia Veterans Day events set for Nov. 12

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

After a two-year pandemic absence, the Freedom Ball by the Georgia Veterans Day Association (GVDA) will return from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 12 to the Oceans Ballroom, Georgia Aquarium, 246 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd., Atlanta.

For $100 + $2.50 service fee for each ticket for this formal event, they are available at GeorgiaVeteransDay.org/freedom-ball.

Earlier in the day, the GVDA will host a variety of veteran events at The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Ave., Atlanta, including:

  • 11 a.m. - 41st annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade: GeorgiaVeteransDay.org/parade
  • 12-1 p.m. - Observance Ceremony, with military and veteran speakers and the 116th Army Band, on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage: GeorgiaVeteransDay.org/observance
  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Veterans Festival: GeorgiaVeteransDay.org/festival. See exhibits from veterans service organizations, equipment displays from The National Infantry Museum and educational presentations. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Based in Kennesaw, the GVDA is an all-volunteer organization, with a mission to honor, support and thank all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and to host the annual Georgia Veterans Day events in Atlanta.

For more information, visit facebook.com/GeorgiaVeteransDay or GeorgiaVeteransDay.org/events-1.

