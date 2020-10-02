Georgia Trust rehabilitates, sells sustainable, affordable houses in West Atlanta

Both houses underwent a sustainable rehabilitation and served as a pilot project for a residential scale Earthcraft Sustainable Preservation program, a set of construction standards and guidelines created by the Georgia Trust and Southface to make historic buildings more energy efficient.

In 2019, the Georgia Trust donated the undeveloped lot to Habitat for Humanity, which will allow for the construction of an affordable house at1138 Harwell Street.

The Washington Park home was sold to Iman Siferllah-Griffin, a professional movement artist and choreographer who has organized and curated workshops and community events in West Atlanta.

The house was built in 1953 for Edward Johnson, who raised his family in the home.

“We’re very happy to have Iman as the buyer of the Edward Johnson house. Iman has a long track record of community involvement, and we are pleased that she will be the steward of this valuable historic house,” said McDonald.

Chase Moore and Grace Florio, who both work in the non-profit industry, purchased the house at 1575 Mozley Place, a 1920s bungalow in the Mozley Park neighborhood. Chase works as a graphic designer for Preemptive Love, an organization that provides relief to refugees fleeing violence in war-torn areas of the world, while Grace works as a community and event coordinator for Refuge Coffee Co, an organization that provides job training for refugees who have resettled in Atlanta.

“The Georgia Trust is excited to welcome Chase and Grace to the Georgia Trust Revolving Fund property owner family. This couple will become the proud stewards of this beautifully rehabilitated craftsman house, and they look forward to being active in the Mozley Park Park neighborhood,” said McDonald.

Information: GeorgiaTrust.org