X

Georgia Trust holds 50th Preservation Gala on May 5

Credit: Georgia Trust

Credit: Georgia Trust

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The 50th anniversary Preservation Gala of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 5 at Rhodes Hall, 1516 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta.

For the first time, the gala will be held at the state headquarters of the Georgia Trust that was completed in 1904.

Honorees will be the Georgia Trust’s President and CEO Mark McDonald - in his last year at the Georgia Trust before his retirement from 37 years of historic preservation - and his wife Carmie McDonald.

Since 2008, McDonald has led the Georgia Trust, becoming its third president and CEO.

Carmie McDonald previously served as executive director of the Buckhead Heritage Society and as director of the Fox Theatre Institute, an outreach division of Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.

Nonrefundable tickets are $200 for Georgia Trust members, $300 for nonmembers and $125 for guests younger than 40.

Until 11:59 p.m. May 4, tickets may be purchased at GeorgiaTrust.org/tours-events/preservation-gala.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: More top Republicans to skip Georgia GOP convention1h ago

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
19h ago

Credit: TNS

Damon Stoudamire’s ‘different vision’ brings in transfer Tyzhaun Claude
6h ago

Credit: AP

Biden’s ‘24 bid poses new challenge in battleground Georgia
2h ago

Credit: AP

Biden’s ‘24 bid poses new challenge in battleground Georgia
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United’s options at goalkeeper
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Livable Buckhead

Livable Buckhead’s 5K is April 29
Bike-in movie in Piedmont Park is April 21
Atlanta Zoo’s Plant Sale is April 22
Featured

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
19h ago
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top