Georgia Trust holds 50th Preservation Gala on May 5

The 50th anniversary Preservation Gala of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 5 at Rhodes Hall, 1516 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta.
For the first time, the gala will be held at the state headquarters of the Georgia Trust that was completed in 1904.
Honorees will be the Georgia Trust’s President and CEO Mark McDonald - in his last year at the Georgia Trust before his retirement from 37 years of historic preservation - and his wife Carmie McDonald.
Since 2008, McDonald has led the Georgia Trust, becoming its third president and CEO.
Carmie McDonald previously served as executive director of the Buckhead Heritage Society and as director of the Fox Theatre Institute, an outreach division of Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.
Nonrefundable tickets are $200 for Georgia Trust members, $300 for nonmembers and $125 for guests younger than 40.
Until 11:59 p.m. May 4, tickets may be purchased at GeorgiaTrust.org/tours-events/preservation-gala.
