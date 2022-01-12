Georgia Right to Life event planned for Jan. 21

GRTL President Ricardo Davis said on the GRTL website, “We need to look past the numbers and see the humanity of each person affected by this tragedy. They are our family members, coworkers, fellow students and church members.

“I ask all pro-life supporters to join GRTL at the 2022 Georgia March for Life in recommitting to the cause of Personhood, protecting those who can’t protect themselves. Together, we can advance Personhood in Georgia through more prayer and teaching on the sanctity of life in our churches, more education in our communities and more discernment in selecting our representatives in the legislature, law enforcement and courts,” he stated on the GRTL website.

This date is chosen to memorialize the more than 62 million children who have been denied the chance at life since the Roe v. Wade decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973, according to the GRTL website.

All parking is off site of Liberty Plaza, with the closest at the Pete Hackney Parking Deck, 162 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta.

There will be no cancellation due to inclement weather.

Following the annual memorial service at 11:45 a.m., the Georgia March for Life will begin at 1 p.m. as a silent one-mile march by pro-life supporters.

The Georgia March for Life is a family-friendly event permitted by the city of Atlanta which will provide security at the Memorial Service and March. Small children must be in strollers or under close supervision.

Register for the memorial program at conta.cc/3rRBMfR.

For information, email stateoffice@grtl.org or visit grtl.org/2022-Georgia-March-for-Life.