Georgia Organics observes 25th year

Sept. 12 is the deadline for applying to Georgia Organics’ Accelerator Program for 2022-23.
Each of the 10 farmers selected will receive financial assistance for infrastructure investments and professional consulting from experts.
Apply at bit.ly/accelerator23.
For certified organic producers and producers who are moving to organic production, financial assistance may be available through the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program to cover expenses paid from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.
Visit bit.ly/USDACert to learn more.
Georgia Organics, based in Atlanta, is observing its 25th year of farmer education.
The oldest statewide nonprofit provides direct support to small and organic farmers.
For more information, visit facebook.com/GeorgiaOrganics, GeorgiaOrganics.org or gfft.GeorgiaOrganics.org.
