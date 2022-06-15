BreakingNews
Violent night in Atlanta leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across the city
ajc logo
X

Georgia Organics celebrates 25 years

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Georgia Organics of Atlanta will hold its "Roast & Toast" awards program and hog roast from 3-6 p.m. June 26 at Snapfinger Farm in Stockbridge. (Courtesy of Georgia Organics)

Combined ShapeCaption
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Georgia Organics of Atlanta will hold its "Roast & Toast" awards program and hog roast from 3-6 p.m. June 26 at Snapfinger Farm in Stockbridge. (Courtesy of Georgia Organics)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

Georgia Organics is celebrating its 25th anniversary with “Roast & Toast” from 3-6 p.m. June 26.

Its annual awards recognition will take place at Snapfinger Farm in Stockbridge.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia Organics provides direct support for small and organic farmers.

Award winners will be recognized in three categories:

  • Land Steward Award to University of Georgia Horticulture Professor Juan Carlos Diaz-Perez from the Tifton campus.
  • Barbara Petit Pollinator Award to Preserve Manager Robby Astrove at Arabia Mountain National Heritage Preserve.
  • Farmer Champion awards to Little Bear, Talat Market, Miller Union, Evergreen Butcher and Baker, The Deer and The Dove and Farm Burger.

For the hog roast and awards program, tickets are $45 for members of Georgia Organics or $65.

Purchase tickets at bit.ly/roastandtoast22.

Information: SnapfingerFarm.com, GeorgiaOrganics.org

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post1h ago
Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement — he didn’t
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member
19h ago
Violent night in Atlanta leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across the city
1h ago
Violent night in Atlanta leaves 2 dead in at least 6 shootings across the city
1h ago
Capitol Police: Loudermilk did nothing improper regarding Jan. 5 tour
21h ago
The Latest
West End Tour of Homes on June 25
21h ago
Intown Collaborative Ministries seeks aid
Fulton hosts free playwriting course
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top