Georgia Organics celebrates 25 years

Georgia Organics is celebrating its 25th anniversary with “Roast & Toast” from 3-6 p.m. June 26.
Its annual awards recognition will take place at Snapfinger Farm in Stockbridge.
Based in Atlanta, Georgia Organics provides direct support for small and organic farmers.
Award winners will be recognized in three categories:
- Land Steward Award to University of Georgia Horticulture Professor Juan Carlos Diaz-Perez from the Tifton campus.
- Barbara Petit Pollinator Award to Preserve Manager Robby Astrove at Arabia Mountain National Heritage Preserve.
- Farmer Champion awards to Little Bear, Talat Market, Miller Union, Evergreen Butcher and Baker, The Deer and The Dove and Farm Burger.
For the hog roast and awards program, tickets are $45 for members of Georgia Organics or $65.
Purchase tickets at bit.ly/roastandtoast22.
Information: SnapfingerFarm.com, GeorgiaOrganics.org
