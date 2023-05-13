X

Georgia Bird Fest continues through May 21

Credit: Dottie Head/Georgia Audubon

Credit: Dottie Head/Georgia Audubon

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
39 minutes ago

Georgia Bird Fest is continuing through May 21, with an array of events in Georgia’s largest bird and nature festival sponsored by Georgia Audubon based in Atlanta.

A webinar titled “Beginning Birder 101″ is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. May 11, with a cost of $12 per device for online viewing and registration due by 5 p.m. May 11.

The closing keynote will be given by “The Urban Birder” David Lindo from 3-6 p.m. May 21 at Round Trip Brewing Company, 1279 Seaboard Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta at $35 each.

Register at GeorgiaAudubon.org/birdfestevents.html.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
