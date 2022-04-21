Fundraiser for workforce readiness is on April 28

The fundraiser will directly support BGCMA’s workforce readiness programming, providing opportunities for teens to have free access to ACT/SAT preparation, workshops on resume building and interviewing, and experiences like career exploration tours, college/technical school visits and paid summer work experiences.

Goals are to ensure that club members graduate from high school on time and with a personalized plan for their futures.

With the Topgolf fun, BGCMA will host its annual Give for Greatness Silent Auction presented by the Champions Club for GIRLS.

Visit 2022topgolf.givesmart.com for updates, announcements and to purchase sponsorships or tickets.

For more than 80 years, BGCMA has served nearly 8,000 children and teens (ages 6 to 18) each year in 26 clubs in 11 counties across metro Atlanta, offering youth development programs during nonschool hours that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, character and leadership.

BGCMA also oversees Camp Kiwanis, a 160-acre outdoor residence camp.

