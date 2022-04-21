Fundraiser for workforce readiness is on April 28

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta returns in late April for its second annual “Topgolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures” to benefit its workforce readiness programming.
The fundraiser will take place from 4-7 p.m. April 28 at Topgolf - Atlanta Midtown, 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd., NW, Atlanta.
Eager beginners and skilled players are invited for three hours of golf in an assigned bay, an open bar, a dinner buffet, contests and the Give for Greatness Silent Auction sponsored by Champions Clubs for GIRLS–BGCMA women’s giving society.
“At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, our mission is to ignite the unlimited potential of every young person who walks through our proverbial Blue Doors,” said President & CEO David Jernigan.
“Our workforce readiness programming allows the kids and teens across our 26 clubs in 11 metro Atlanta counties to explore their passions, apply their knowledge to real-world work experiences and develop their employability skills—ultimately empowering them to thrive in life and strengthen the futures of their communities and the world,” Jernigan added.
The fundraiser will directly support BGCMA’s workforce readiness programming, providing opportunities for teens to have free access to ACT/SAT preparation, workshops on resume building and interviewing, and experiences like career exploration tours, college/technical school visits and paid summer work experiences.
Goals are to ensure that club members graduate from high school on time and with a personalized plan for their futures.
With the Topgolf fun, BGCMA will host its annual Give for Greatness Silent Auction presented by the Champions Club for GIRLS.
Visit 2022topgolf.givesmart.com for updates, announcements and to purchase sponsorships or tickets.
For more than 80 years, BGCMA has served nearly 8,000 children and teens (ages 6 to 18) each year in 26 clubs in 11 counties across metro Atlanta, offering youth development programs during nonschool hours that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, character and leadership.
BGCMA also oversees Camp Kiwanis, a 160-acre outdoor residence camp.
To learn more about BGCMA, visit bgcma.org.
About the Author