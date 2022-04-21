BreakingNews
BREAKING: Arrest made in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink, cops say
ajc logo
X

Fundraiser for workforce readiness is on April 28

Topgolf - Atlanta Midtown will be the site from 4-7 p.m. April 28 to raise money for workforce readiness programming by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (Courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta)

Combined ShapeCaption
Topgolf - Atlanta Midtown will be the site from 4-7 p.m. April 28 to raise money for workforce readiness programming by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (Courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta returns in late April for its second annual “Topgolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures” to benefit its workforce readiness programming.

The fundraiser will take place from 4-7 p.m. April 28 at Topgolf - Atlanta Midtown, 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd., NW, Atlanta.

Eager beginners and skilled players are invited for three hours of golf in an assigned bay, an open bar, a dinner buffet, contests and the Give for Greatness Silent Auction sponsored by Champions Clubs for GIRLS–BGCMA women’s giving society.

“At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, our mission is to ignite the unlimited potential of every young person who walks through our proverbial Blue Doors,” said President & CEO David Jernigan.

“Our workforce readiness programming allows the kids and teens across our 26 clubs in 11 metro Atlanta counties to explore their passions, apply their knowledge to real-world work experiences and develop their employability skills—ultimately empowering them to thrive in life and strengthen the futures of their communities and the world,” Jernigan added.

The fundraiser will directly support BGCMA’s workforce readiness programming, providing opportunities for teens to have free access to ACT/SAT preparation, workshops on resume building and interviewing, and experiences like career exploration tours, college/technical school visits and paid summer work experiences.

Goals are to ensure that club members graduate from high school on time and with a personalized plan for their futures.

With the Topgolf fun, BGCMA will host its annual Give for Greatness Silent Auction presented by the Champions Club for GIRLS.

Visit 2022topgolf.givesmart.com for updates, announcements and to purchase sponsorships or tickets.

For more than 80 years, BGCMA has served nearly 8,000 children and teens (ages 6 to 18) each year in 26 clubs in 11 counties across metro Atlanta, offering youth development programs during nonschool hours that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, character and leadership.

BGCMA also oversees Camp Kiwanis, a 160-acre outdoor residence camp.

To learn more about BGCMA, visit bgcma.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Chancellor Sonny Perdue at his office in Downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The former two-term Georgia Governor was announced as University System of Georgia Chancellor in March. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

EXCLUSIVE: Sonny Perdue says Georgia must sell value of college degree1h ago
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone
4h ago
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

IN-DEPTH | Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
4h ago
November 30, 2021 Atlanta: Sonya Collins (left) receives her ballot from poll workers, Brandy Allen (center) and Quay Edwards (right) at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30,2021. The runoff election that will set the course for the next four years at Atlanta City Hall will be decided Tuesday, as voters went to the polls to elect the cityÕs 61st mayor. Tuesday caps off a historic election cycle that saw the incumbent mayor forego a reelection bid and a former mayor seek a third term at City Hall. The race ends with two City Council colleagues on the ballot for mayor: Councilman Andre Dickens and City Council President Felicia Moore, who both have big plans to bolster the ranks of the police department, improve basic city services and reopen City Hall to the public. Dickens, a southwest Atlanta native, is a two-term citywide councilman aiming to repair the Òsoul of AtlantaÓ through a number of proposed new initiatives and city departments. Moore, 24-year veteran of the council, is pitching her decades of civic service and legislative experience as prime reasons she should lead the city. Both canvassed AtlantaÕs neighborhoods in the final days of the runoff, hoping to energize residents and encourage voter turnout after a sleepy holiday week. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Jolt: Democrats seek review of changes to automatic voter registration
1h ago
November 30, 2021 Atlanta: Sonya Collins (left) receives her ballot from poll workers, Brandy Allen (center) and Quay Edwards (right) at Park Tavern located at 500 10th St NE in Atlanta on Tuesday, November 30,2021. The runoff election that will set the course for the next four years at Atlanta City Hall will be decided Tuesday, as voters went to the polls to elect the cityÕs 61st mayor. Tuesday caps off a historic election cycle that saw the incumbent mayor forego a reelection bid and a former mayor seek a third term at City Hall. The race ends with two City Council colleagues on the ballot for mayor: Councilman Andre Dickens and City Council President Felicia Moore, who both have big plans to bolster the ranks of the police department, improve basic city services and reopen City Hall to the public. Dickens, a southwest Atlanta native, is a two-term citywide councilman aiming to repair the Òsoul of AtlantaÓ through a number of proposed new initiatives and city departments. Moore, 24-year veteran of the council, is pitching her decades of civic service and legislative experience as prime reasons she should lead the city. Both canvassed AtlantaÕs neighborhoods in the final days of the runoff, hoping to energize residents and encourage voter turnout after a sleepy holiday week. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

The Jolt: Democrats seek review of changes to automatic voter registration
1h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
5h ago
The Latest
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
Hosea Helps hosts Easter Blessings Celebration on April 17
Plant 2 Plate Sales offered in April, May
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
17h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
19h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top