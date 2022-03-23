ajc logo
Fulton will open new Greenbriar Mall tag office on March 28

The new tag office for Greenbriar Mall will open March 28 - still in the mall at 2431 Greenbriar Parkway, Atlanta. The old one will close March 23-25. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Credit: Fulton County

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
The Greenbriar Mall location of the Fulton County Tax Commissioners Office will have a new location on March 28 but still within the mall, 2431 Greenbriar Parkway, Atlanta.

From March 23-25, the current Greenbriar Mall location will be closed in preparation for the reopening of the new office.

During the transitional period, Fulton residents are encouraged to visit the South Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park or the Fulton County Government Center Office, 141 Pryor St., Suite 1113, Atlanta.

For more information about additional tag office locations or for frequently asked questions, visit fultoncountytaxes.org.

