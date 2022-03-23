Fulton will open new Greenbriar Mall tag office on March 28

The Greenbriar Mall location of the Fulton County Tax Commissioners Office will have a new location on March 28 but still within the mall, 2431 Greenbriar Parkway, Atlanta.
From March 23-25, the current Greenbriar Mall location will be closed in preparation for the reopening of the new office.
During the transitional period, Fulton residents are encouraged to visit the South Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park or the Fulton County Government Center Office, 141 Pryor St., Suite 1113, Atlanta.
For more information about additional tag office locations or for frequently asked questions, visit fultoncountytaxes.org.
