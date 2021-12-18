Hamburger icon
Fulton sheriffs help children in need

Two December events have involved the Fulton Sheriff's Office and many others in providing gifts for children in need.
Credit: Fulton County

Credit: Fulton County

Credit: Fulton County

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

The annual Dads, Daughters and Dolls, Plus Sons toy drive happened earlier in December as part of the effort to reach out to families in need this holiday season.

Through a drive-through event, toys and dolls were gifted to sons and daughters of men incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail.

“Thanks for all the donations that will help children feel their fathers’ love beyond the bars,” Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. said.

Helping to coordinate this effort were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Arts and Culture, UPS, CareSource, Arrington and volunteers.

Also this month, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has helped children in need by shopping with them at the “Shop with a Sheriff” event at Walmart.

This event was coordinated by Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat.

Beneficiaries came from Fulton County Department of Family and Children Services and Dobbs Elementary, Hutchinson Elementary, Long Middle and South Atlanta High Schools.

Information: facebook.com/fultoninfo, fulco.smugmug.com/Commissioner-Arringtons-Dads-Daughters-Dolls-Event, facebook.com/fultonsheriff

Carolyn Cunningham
