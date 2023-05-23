Fulton senior events occurring in May

Older Americans Month is being observed through May 31 in Fulton County, with the national theme of “Aging Unbound” and many activities.
- May 24, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - “Back Together Again”/Darnell annual artist walk at the Harriett G. Darnell Senior Multipurpose (MP) Facility, 677 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta. 404-613-8580
- May 24, 10 a.m. - billiards tournament at the Helene S. Mills Senior MP Facility, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-613-5820
- May 24, 10 a.m. - “Past to Present” at Bethlehem Neighborhood Senior Center, 215 Lakewood Way, Atlanta. 404-613-4802
- May 26, 6 p.m. - “Evening of the Arts” at the Helene S. Mills Senior MP Facility, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-613-5820
