Fulton senior events occurring in May

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Older Americans Month is being observed through May 31 in Fulton County, with the national theme of “Aging Unbound” and many activities.

  • May 24, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - “Back Together Again”/Darnell annual artist walk at the Harriett G. Darnell Senior Multipurpose (MP) Facility, 677 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta. 404-613-8580
  • May 24, 10 a.m. - billiards tournament at the Helene S. Mills Senior MP Facility, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-613-5820
  • May 24, 10 a.m. - “Past to Present” at Bethlehem Neighborhood Senior Center, 215 Lakewood Way, Atlanta. 404-613-4802
  • May 26, 6 p.m. - “Evening of the Arts” at the Helene S. Mills Senior MP Facility, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-613-5820

