Fulton Library System hosts online Community Conversations

One of the remaining 18 Community Conversations in January by the Fulton County Library System will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 6 from the Central Library shown here but only online. (Courtesy of Fulton County)
One of the remaining 18 Community Conversations in January by the Fulton County Library System will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 6 from the Central Library shown here but only online. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Credit: Fulton County

Credit: Fulton County

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

Comments from the community are invited during January to shape the next strategic plan for the Fulton County Library System.

Participate in the library system’s Thought Exchange to share ideas for what would make your community thrive better with connectivity, learning and creating.

The link is tejoin.com/scroll/137273843.

The second step is to join an online community conversation to share ideas on how the library system can support a thriving community.

Register at bit.ly/3Fbwgsc to receive the meeting invitation for the library branch conversation of your choice.

These online conversations will continue at various times and dates from Jan. 4-7, Jan. 10-13 and Jan. 18-20.

Previous online conversations took place on Dec. 6-15.

Information: bit.ly/30xwCKW

