Fulton Library System hosts online Community Conversations

Comments from the community are invited during January to shape the next strategic plan for the Fulton County Library System.
Participate in the library system’s Thought Exchange to share ideas for what would make your community thrive better with connectivity, learning and creating.
The link is tejoin.com/scroll/137273843.
The second step is to join an online community conversation to share ideas on how the library system can support a thriving community.
Register at bit.ly/3Fbwgsc to receive the meeting invitation for the library branch conversation of your choice.
These online conversations will continue at various times and dates from Jan. 4-7, Jan. 10-13 and Jan. 18-20.
Previous online conversations took place on Dec. 6-15.
Information: bit.ly/30xwCKW
