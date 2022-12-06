Fulton hosts toy donation drive through Dec. 9

The Dads, Daughters and Dolls Plus Sons Drive will continue through Dec. 9.
Sponsors are Fulton District 5 Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
Participants are asked to contribute toys for children from the ages of 1 to 12, whose fathers are in the Fulton County jail, by dropping off donations on weekdays at the following locations between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.:
- Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta.
- Oak Hill Family Center, 2805 Metropolitan Parkway SW, Atlanta.
- Fulton County South Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Road, South Fulton.
In addition to supporting the toy drive, community members are invited to volunteer to support two drive-thru toy drives.
Volunteers are asked to RSVP to receive information regarding pick-up times and the drive-thru locations.
To sign up to volunteer, go to sw2022ddds.eventbrite.com and/or se2022ddds.eventbrite.com.
