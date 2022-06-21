Fulton Fresh Mobile Market continues through summer

Fulton Fresh Mobile Market will wrap up its first session on June 30 and continue its second session from July 12 to Aug. 11.
Until June 30, the following times, dates and locations are:
- 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church of Atlanta, 3605 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta.
- 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St. SW, Atlanta.
- 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays at Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Atlanta, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, Atlanta.
- 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays at Pittsburgh Community Market, 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta.
- 10-11 a.m. Thursdays at East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church, 2651 Church St., East Point.
- 1-2 p.m. Thursdays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Road SW, Atlanta.
Attendees should arrive within 10 minutes of start time to receive the bag of produce.
New lessons and recipes are introduced every week.
To learn more about upcoming events, visit extension.uga.edu/county-offices/fulton.html or contact Emmett Brantley at emmett.brantley@uga.edu.
