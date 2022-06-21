ajc logo
X

Fulton Fresh Mobile Market continues through summer

Fulton Fresh Mobile Market continues on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until June 30 for the first session and July 12 to Aug. 11 for the second session. (Courtesy of UGA Extension)

Combined ShapeCaption
Fulton Fresh Mobile Market continues on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until June 30 for the first session and July 12 to Aug. 11 for the second session. (Courtesy of UGA Extension)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

Fulton Fresh Mobile Market will wrap up its first session on June 30 and continue its second session from July 12 to Aug. 11.

Until June 30, the following times, dates and locations are:

  • 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays at St. Mark African Methodist Episcopal Church of Atlanta, 3605 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta.
  • 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St. SW, Atlanta.
  • 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays at Providence Missionary Baptist Church of Atlanta, 2295 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, Atlanta.
  • 1-2 p.m. Wednesdays at Pittsburgh Community Market, 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta.
  • 10-11 a.m. Thursdays at East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church, 2651 Church St., East Point.
  • 1-2 p.m. Thursdays at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 306 Peyton Road SW, Atlanta.

Attendees should arrive within 10 minutes of start time to receive the bag of produce.

New lessons and recipes are introduced every week.

To learn more about upcoming events, visit extension.uga.edu/county-offices/fulton.html or contact Emmett Brantley at emmett.brantley@uga.edu.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Grandmother dies days after rescue attempt in Georgia lake6h ago
U.S. House subcommittee rejects Biden plan to close Savannah military facility
3h ago
Metro Atlanta median home price hits $400,000 as buying continues
5h ago
Georgia election worker to testify at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing
3h ago
Georgia election worker to testify at Tuesday’s Jan. 6 hearing
3h ago
2 dead, 4 injured in Florida family’s single-car crash in Cherokee
2h ago
The Latest
Georgia Organics celebrates 25 years
West End Tour of Homes on June 25
Intown Collaborative Ministries seeks aid
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top