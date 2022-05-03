Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is hiring

Along with many law enforcement agencies, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is recruiting men and women.
For detention officers and deputy sheriffs, a $9,000 hiring bonus is available, with a three-year commitment but some conditions apply.
To read more about these available positions and apply, interested applications can go to GovernmentJobs.com/careers/fulton.
At any time, those interested in joining the Fulton Sheriff’s Office may contact a recruiter at 404-612-9259 or fcso.BackgroundRecruitment@fultoncountyga.gov.
About the Author
Editors' Picks