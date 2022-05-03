ajc logo
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is hiring

In an ongoing effort, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is recruiting men and women, with some being offered at $9,000 hiring bonus. (Courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Along with many law enforcement agencies, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is recruiting men and women.

For detention officers and deputy sheriffs, a $9,000 hiring bonus is available, with a three-year commitment but some conditions apply.

To read more about these available positions and apply, interested applications can go to GovernmentJobs.com/careers/fulton.

At any time, those interested in joining the Fulton Sheriff’s Office may contact a recruiter at 404-612-9259 or fcso.BackgroundRecruitment@fultoncountyga.gov.

