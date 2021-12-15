Fulton County receives $1M to help small businesseses

Pitts said, “We are thrilled to have this extra funding which will help us continue to support our small business community. Building more resiliency in our small businesses is critical to help them survive these challenging times.”

Fulton County will partner with the South Fulton Chamber of Commerce to provide free technical assistance training for up to 300 small businesses and entrepreneurs in Fulton County, with prioritization for firms owned by minorities and females.

Training will include classes on accounting, leadership, legal, marketing and more.

“Being the backbone of our local Fulton economy, small businesses deserve our support and I am excited we are able to offer this new program,” said District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann and sponsor of Economic Development on behalf of the Board of Commissioners.

Details on the training classes and application period can be found at NavigateSF.com.

“As a chamber, we have been on the front lines, working with our members to adapt their business to survive through the pandemic,” said Y. Dyan Matthews, president and CEO of the South Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

“This grant is an important next step to continue that important work with our small businesses,” Matthews added.

Information: SelectFultonCounty.com