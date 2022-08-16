ajc logo
X

Fulton County offers quarterly library survey

A quarterly two-minute survey is being offered online by the Fulton County Library System. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Combined ShapeCaption
A quarterly two-minute survey is being offered online by the Fulton County Library System. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
52 minutes ago

The quarterly patron survey is available from the Fulton County Library System.

Future programs and services will be shaped by the responses to this two-minute survey, according to library officials.

Comments are welcome on the in-person and online programs and the enhanced Digital Library.

For the first time since the beginning of the library building program, all 34 libraries are open to serve the public.

Survey: bit.ly/3mdXFCu

A limited public forum is offered at bit.ly/3vKOZsh for comments and questions that are “respectful and on-topic.”

To see the library’s “Appropriate Use When Posting Content,” visit bit.ly/3vGo2pq.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Georgia lands college football title game after Music Midtown pulls out2h ago
In contentious meeting, Atlanta City Council OKs leasing jail beds to Fulton
3h ago
Jonesboro to celebrate Mayor Joy Day after surprise resignation
4h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
19h ago
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton explains why he left Georgia
19h ago
Some Georgians could get one-time $350 aid checks, Kemp announces
19h ago
The Latest
Atlanta, Cobb crews recover body from Chattahoochee River
1h ago
Child injured after being hit by train in SW Atlanta
Atlanta businesses at job fair on Aug. 20
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top