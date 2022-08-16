Fulton County offers quarterly library survey

The quarterly patron survey is available from the Fulton County Library System.
Future programs and services will be shaped by the responses to this two-minute survey, according to library officials.
Comments are welcome on the in-person and online programs and the enhanced Digital Library.
For the first time since the beginning of the library building program, all 34 libraries are open to serve the public.
Survey: bit.ly/3mdXFCu
A limited public forum is offered at bit.ly/3vKOZsh for comments and questions that are “respectful and on-topic.”
To see the library’s “Appropriate Use When Posting Content,” visit bit.ly/3vGo2pq.
