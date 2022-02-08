Hamburger icon
Fulton County hosts mentorship series for boys, young men of color

Boys and young men of color, ages 12 to 24, and several professionals are sought for the My Brother's Keeper mentorship series by Fulton County. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Credit: Fulton County

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
45 minutes ago

To address opportunity gaps faced by boys and young men of color, ages 12 to 24, the Fulton County Department of Community Development, Youth and Community Services Division (YCS) has launched its mentorship series as part of the My Brother’s Keeper Fulton County Taskforce (MBKFC).

MBKFC, an initiative of the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, focuses on building safe and inclusive communities for boys and young men of color, and ensuring that all young people can reach their full potential, according to a Fulton County statement.

The mentorship series takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Legacy Center in East Point.

To help share industry-specific knowledge and life skills relevant to success in their areas, MBKFC is seeking youth service providers, speakers, restaurants, barbers, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, welders, heating and air technicians, entrepreneurs, fishermen, financial literacy, photographers, videographers, coders, web and app developers, athletes, farmers, music engineers, healthcare professionals, etc.

The goal of this mentorship series - entitled “Big Brothers Anonymous” - is to support the need for positive male enrichment and essential life skills focused on some of the following areas: mental health, anger management, gang prevention and intervention, employment and training, record expungement, fatherhood and parenting.

By participating, boys and young men of color will benefit from mentorship opportunities, resources and essential life skills for self-sufficiency.

Participants also will engage with industry professionals in some of the following career paths: emerging technology, entrepreneurship, education, vocational (plumbing, electrical, carpentry, welding, HVAC) and law.

For more information and to join the Big Brothers Anonymous Mentorship Series, visit fultoncountyga.gov/MBKFC or contact Coordinator Reginald Crossley at Reginald.Crossley@fultoncountyga.gov.

