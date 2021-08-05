Fulton County, Atlanta Apartment Association to host rental assistance seminar

”We know that the last 18 months have been difficult for so many people, including members of the Atlanta Apartment Association,” said Chairman Robb Pitts. “Many of them are small business owners who have been out of a rent check for months. While Fulton County does lead the pack in distributing rental assistance, this seminar will help us improve and lead to more efficient interactions moving forward.”

”Our Emergency Rental Assistance Program has seen major recent improvements and now we’re looking to take it to the next level,” said Anna Roach, Fulton County’s Chief Operating Officer. “By hosting this seminar, we’ll ensure that landlords have the information they need to work with their tenants to get desperately needed relief money.”