Fulton County, Atlanta Apartment Association to host rental assistance seminar

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts and the Atlanta Apartment Association (AAA) recently announced that they would be coming together to host a rental assistance seminar, according to a press release. The event, which is scheduled to take place on Aug. 11, will provide resources and information to members of AAA about how Fulton County can best help them access and utilize relief funds.
”We know that the last 18 months have been difficult for so many people, including members of the Atlanta Apartment Association,” said Chairman Robb Pitts. “Many of them are small business owners who have been out of a rent check for months. While Fulton County does lead the pack in distributing rental assistance, this seminar will help us improve and lead to more efficient interactions moving forward.”
”Our Emergency Rental Assistance Program has seen major recent improvements and now we’re looking to take it to the next level,” said Anna Roach, Fulton County’s Chief Operating Officer. “By hosting this seminar, we’ll ensure that landlords have the information they need to work with their tenants to get desperately needed relief money.”
”Members of the Atlanta Apartment Association (AAA) have worked with residents negatively affected by the pandemic, in creating payment plans, waiving fees, and applying for financial assistance through government and nonprofit agencies, said Jim Fowler, AAA President. “We applaud Chairman Pitts and the Fulton County government for their willingness to work with our members to streamline access to rental assistance funds and provide relief to our members and residents.”
Information: www.fultoncountyga.gov/renthelp