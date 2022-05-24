BreakingNews
Fulton Cares app is ready

The newly designed Fulton Cares app provides more streamlined access to various county services. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
36 minutes ago

The Fulton Cares app has been newly designed to connect Fulton County residents with services and information from several Fulton departments.

Among the in-app features are:

  • Receive COVID-19 updates directly to your device.
  • Get answers in real-time about department services through Chatbot.
  • View Fulton County’s in-person and virtual event calendar.
  • Find locations and facilities through an interactive map tool.
  • Learn about medical and preventative services, educational and volunteer programs and more.
  • Schedule appointments, reserve facilities and browse hours of operation for various departments.

Download the app at ow.ly/uyYi50IRcwt for Google Play (android users) or ow.ly/p5kz50IRcwA for Apple Store (iOS users).

Learn more at ow.ly/3ruT50IRcws.

