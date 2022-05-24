Fulton Cares app is ready

The Fulton Cares app has been newly designed to connect Fulton County residents with services and information from several Fulton departments.
Among the in-app features are:
- Receive COVID-19 updates directly to your device.
- Get answers in real-time about department services through Chatbot.
- View Fulton County’s in-person and virtual event calendar.
- Find locations and facilities through an interactive map tool.
- Learn about medical and preventative services, educational and volunteer programs and more.
- Schedule appointments, reserve facilities and browse hours of operation for various departments.
Download the app at ow.ly/uyYi50IRcwt for Google Play (android users) or ow.ly/p5kz50IRcwA for Apple Store (iOS users).
Learn more at ow.ly/3ruT50IRcws.
