ajc logo
X

Frontline Response welcomes Tim Tebow to Nov. 3 gala

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
43 minutes ago

Tim Tebow will be the keynote speaker at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Night of Hope Gala: Soaring to New Horizons for Frontline Response in Atlanta.

The location will be The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta.

Food will be prepared by author and former White House Chef John Moeller.

Live entertainment and testimonies also will be included.

Not only is Tebow remembered as a Heisman Trophy winner, but he and his wife are involved now in the anti-trafficking community and other ministries.

This month Frontline Response was recognized by Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond - on behalf of the City Council - for securing 3,200 rescues of men and women from sex trafficking and homelessness through their weekly outreaches.

Purchase gala tickets at FrontlineResponse.org for $200 per individual gala reception and dinner, $300 or $500 per individual to include the private sponsor reception with Tebow or $2,500 for a table of eight, including recognition as a gala patron partner and two tickets to the Tebow reception.

Sign up for an outreach at FrontlineResponse.org/outreaches.

Information: TimTebowFoundation.org, facebook.com/frontlineresponseint

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

GHSA Softball Playoffs schedule/scores2h ago

Credit: AP

Bell indicted on federal conspiracy charges against Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
5h ago

Credit: John Spink

Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
5h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Excitement returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium with Georgia Tech-Virginia matchup
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Excitement returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium with Georgia Tech-Virginia matchup
2h ago

Credit: Rosana Hughes

‘You will go to jail’: Atlanta officials warn street racers to stay out of city
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bryan Stevenson

‘Just Mercy’ author will speak at Atlanta church on Nov. 10
8h ago
Free summit on elder abuse awareness is Oct. 21
MARTA picks developer for Bankhead station project near Microsoft
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top