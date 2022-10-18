Frontline Response welcomes Tim Tebow to Nov. 3 gala

Tim Tebow will be the keynote speaker at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Night of Hope Gala: Soaring to New Horizons for Frontline Response in Atlanta.
The location will be The Stave Room, 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta.
Food will be prepared by author and former White House Chef John Moeller.
Live entertainment and testimonies also will be included.
Not only is Tebow remembered as a Heisman Trophy winner, but he and his wife are involved now in the anti-trafficking community and other ministries.
This month Frontline Response was recognized by Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond - on behalf of the City Council - for securing 3,200 rescues of men and women from sex trafficking and homelessness through their weekly outreaches.
Purchase gala tickets at FrontlineResponse.org for $200 per individual gala reception and dinner, $300 or $500 per individual to include the private sponsor reception with Tebow or $2,500 for a table of eight, including recognition as a gala patron partner and two tickets to the Tebow reception.
Sign up for an outreach at FrontlineResponse.org/outreaches.
Information: TimTebowFoundation.org, facebook.com/frontlineresponseint
About the Author