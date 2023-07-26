Frontline Response seeks volunteers in Atlanta

As many moviegoers are becoming more aware this summer of sex trafficking of even the youngest children by viewing the true story of number-one film “Sound of Freedom,” such Christian nonprofits as Frontline Response in Atlanta are involved daily in setting them free.

Frontline Response “serves on the frontlines every day rescuing men and women out of sex trafficking, homelessness and preventing vulnerable children from falling victim,” according to the organization’s website.

For 20 years, Frontline Response International has been involved in more than 3,200 rescues.

This year Frontline is expanding its Freedom Reimagined movement to eight cities in Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas for fundraising events that begin in October through the spring.

Emergency hotlines are:

678-412-8395: homelessness/men’s support line.

404-946-3729: women’s support line.

404-941-6024: 24/7 rescue hotline.

Every week Frontline hosts volunteer events on outreach teams.

Among them are homelessness outreach/compassion night, anti-sex trafficking/princess night and community outreach/adopt-a-block,

For information on volunteering with this nonprofit, email info@FrontlineResponse.org or visit FrontlineResponse.org/freedom, facebook.com/frontlineresponseint or eventbrite.com/o/frontline-response-volunteer-team-2964182039.