ajc logo
X

Free holiday concert by Atlanta Concert Band is Dec. 11

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Atlanta Concert Band will present a free holiday concert from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 471 Mt. Vernon Highway, Atlanta.

Included in the final concert of the year will be traditional holiday classics, modern favorites and favorite sing-alongs.
Audience members are invited to dress in their festive best, favorite ugly sweater, reindeer antlers or whatever brings them holiday joy.
The Atlanta Concert Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with partial funding from Fulton County Arts and Culture.
To be considered for the band, join the waiting list at bit.ly/3OFbqqM.
Paul F. Scanling is the conductor and director of music.
For more information, visit AtlantaConcertBand.org.
To view the livestream, go to facebook.com/AtlantaConcertBand.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Abrams’ aide says Democrat had ‘nearly impossible’ chance to beat Kemp10h ago

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC/TNS

The Jolt: Republicans pile on Trump for Herschel Walker loss
3h ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
1h ago

Credit: Charlie Neibergall

WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
1h ago

Former College Park officials accuse city of sexism, racial discrimination
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Firefighter steps through floor while battling NW Atlanta house fire
3h ago
Fulton hosts toy donation drive through Dec. 9
Atlanta History Center lights first Christmas tree
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
20h ago
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Britney Griner...
2h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top