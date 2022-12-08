Free holiday concert by Atlanta Concert Band is Dec. 11

The Atlanta Concert Band will present a free holiday concert from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, 471 Mt. Vernon Highway, Atlanta.
Included in the final concert of the year will be traditional holiday classics, modern favorites and favorite sing-alongs.
Audience members are invited to dress in their festive best, favorite ugly sweater, reindeer antlers or whatever brings them holiday joy.
The Atlanta Concert Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with partial funding from Fulton County Arts and Culture.
To be considered for the band, join the waiting list at bit.ly/3OFbqqM.
Paul F. Scanling is the conductor and director of music.
For more information, visit AtlantaConcertBand.org.
To view the livestream, go to facebook.com/AtlantaConcertBand.
