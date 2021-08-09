Free fitness classes on Beltline are back

Live, in-person free fitness classes on the Atlanta Beltline have resumed, according to a press release. Residents are urged to find a personal fitness connection to the Atlanta BeltLine. Everyone is invited to enjoy the chance to get outside as well as practice healthy self care because all fitness levels are welcome to join the fun.
Here are some of the first classes and the schedules. Watch for more classes to be announced soon. Sign up for the following sessions today:
Cardio Sculpt: Saturdays at 9 a.m., Adair Park 1 — register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cardio-sculpt-tickets-164011156785
Aerobics 2021: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m., Historic Fourth Ward Park Amphitheater — register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aerobics-2021-tickets-163891643317
Capoeira – Brazilian Martial Arts: Saturdays at 3:30 p.m., Rose Circle Park —register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/capoeira-brazilian-martial-arts-classes-tickets-164520432041
Movers and Pacers: Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark Field — register at https://app.cleverwaiver.com/render/templateByRefId/60ac4c784d2d5676dee9cdba
How to Ride a Bike for Kids (REI): Saturday, Aug. 21, 8 – 10 a.m., Lee + White Parking Lot — https://www.rei.com/events/21795/how-to-ride-a-bike-for-kids/293311
How to Ride a Bike for Adults (REI): Saturday, Aug. 21, 8:30 – 11:30 a.m., Lee + White Parking Lot — https://www.rei.com/events/68346/how-to-ride-a-bike-for-adults/293313
How to Ride a Bike for Kids (REI): Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lee + White Parking Lot — https://www.rei.com/events/21795/how-to-ride-a-bike-for-kids/293312