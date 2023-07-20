Five new houses being built by City of Refuge

City of Refuge is building five new affordable single-family homes on Burbank Drive in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood in partnership with GROWTH by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).

Five first-time buyers will be able to achieve their dream of homeownership in this historic community, where nearly 40% of the residents live below the federal poverty level.

For the second quarter of April through June, Atlanta-based nonprofit City of Refuge reports:

127,565 meals served.

5,446 medical services provided.

311 jobs placed.

274 youths impacted.

114 individuals housed.

51 reentry citizens.

City of Refuge is “a faith-based environment that helps individuals and families transition out of crisis,” according to the organization’s website.

To request housing or apply for job training programs, call 404-874-2241.

For more information, visit GrowthByNCRC.com, facebook.com/CityOfRefugeAtl or CityOfRefugeAtl.org.