Downtown Atlanta street homelessness survey to take place Saturday

The completely outdoor one-day event will stage at Underground Atlanta to help facilitate adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Masks, gloves, and other precautions will be taken to promote public health and minimize risk to all participants. Partner agencies including the homeless engagement teams at Atlanta Police Department, MARTA Police Department, Georgia State University Police Department and the ADID Ambassador Force will be on hand to assist with public safety and any emergencies. Additionally, we have partnered with Mercy Care to offer vaccines and Hope Thru Soap to offer homeless services for the event.

The Survey event will host volunteers in 3 staggered shifts of 100, who will then be divided into groups of 5, to collect data by completing the provided brief survey of the area. Each group will be transported and assigned a small geographical portion of the approximate 4 square mile radius of downtown. A small amount of walking is required to ensure we are surveying each area as accurately as possible accounting for those experiencing homelessness. Physical contact is not required to complete the survey. Two additional shifts of 10 volunteers are also needed for the volunteer registration check-in/out table. Pre-event orientation will be provided.