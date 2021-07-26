ajc logo
X

Day of celebration, commemoration set for John Lewis

Friday, July 30 is day of celebrating the life of Congressman John Lewis in downtown Atlanta. AJC file photo
Caption
Friday, July 30 is day of celebrating the life of Congressman John Lewis in downtown Atlanta. AJC file photo

Intown Atlanta
By Pamela Miller for the AJC
1 hour ago

On Friday, July 30, Downtown Atlanta’s business community, along with civil rights leaders, grassroots organizations, and luminaries will convene for a day in celebration and memory of Congressman John Lewis. The public is strongly encouraged to participate in this inaugural event, which will return annually on the same day in Downtown Atlanta to Reimagine the Legacy of Congressman Lewis.

Schedule of Activities:

Mural Rededication

Starting at 10 a.m., the community will gather at the John Lewis HERO memorial in Sweet Auburn to celebrate the life of Congressman Lewis and reflect on how we can positively impact future generations. Speakers include Stacey Abrams, Ambassador Andrew Young, Lou Gossett, Jr., and more.

Community-Wide Moment of Reflection

At 11 a.m., the Ebenezer Baptist Church Christine King Farris Handbell Choir will lead the ringing of church bells throughout Downtown for 80 seconds, initiating a community-wide moment of reflection.

Learning and Celebration

From noon to 4 p.m., Woodruff Park will host a celebration and opportunity for the community to gather and celebrate Lewis’ legacy and the vibrancy to be found and savored throughout the Fifth Congressional District. There will be special performances by NBC’s “The Voice” 2020 runner-up Toneisha Harris and triple platinum country artist Blanco Brown.

Panel Discussion: “The Boy From Troy”

At 2 p.m. at the Auburn Avenue Research Library there will be a special panel discussion featuring Shirley Franklin, former Atlanta Mayor, and Sherry Frank, President of the Atlanta chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women, moderated by Emmy award-winning journalist Rose Scott of WABE, 90.1FM. “The Boy from Troy” is presented in partnership with JPMorgan Chase Advancing Black Pathways. Registration is required for this event at bit.ly/BoyFromTroy.

All-day free admission to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights is available at bit.ly/CivilHumanRights

In Other News
1
Grant Park family unscathed after tree falls on minivan
2
Atlanta Fire Rescue Department set to receive additional fire trucks
3
City of Atlanta awarded grant for LGBTQ historic context project
4
Cook Park seeks artists for site-specific mural installations
5
Woodruff Park Announces Return of Doggy Con
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top