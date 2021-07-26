Day of celebration, commemoration set for John Lewis

On Friday, July 30, Downtown Atlanta’s business community, along with civil rights leaders, grassroots organizations, and luminaries will convene for a day in celebration and memory of Congressman John Lewis. The public is strongly encouraged to participate in this inaugural event, which will return annually on the same day in Downtown Atlanta to Reimagine the Legacy of Congressman Lewis.
Schedule of Activities:
Mural Rededication
Starting at 10 a.m., the community will gather at the John Lewis HERO memorial in Sweet Auburn to celebrate the life of Congressman Lewis and reflect on how we can positively impact future generations. Speakers include Stacey Abrams, Ambassador Andrew Young, Lou Gossett, Jr., and more.
Community-Wide Moment of Reflection
At 11 a.m., the Ebenezer Baptist Church Christine King Farris Handbell Choir will lead the ringing of church bells throughout Downtown for 80 seconds, initiating a community-wide moment of reflection.
Learning and Celebration
From noon to 4 p.m., Woodruff Park will host a celebration and opportunity for the community to gather and celebrate Lewis’ legacy and the vibrancy to be found and savored throughout the Fifth Congressional District. There will be special performances by NBC’s “The Voice” 2020 runner-up Toneisha Harris and triple platinum country artist Blanco Brown.
Panel Discussion: “The Boy From Troy”
At 2 p.m. at the Auburn Avenue Research Library there will be a special panel discussion featuring Shirley Franklin, former Atlanta Mayor, and Sherry Frank, President of the Atlanta chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women, moderated by Emmy award-winning journalist Rose Scott of WABE, 90.1FM. “The Boy from Troy” is presented in partnership with JPMorgan Chase Advancing Black Pathways. Registration is required for this event at bit.ly/BoyFromTroy.
All-day free admission to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights is available at bit.ly/CivilHumanRights