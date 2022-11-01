ajc logo
Cure Childhood Cancer’s Believe Ball returns Nov. 12

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

After a two-year absence, CURE Childhood Cancer’s Believe Ball returns for the ninth year on Nov. 12 to The St. Regis Atlanta, 88 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.

The formal evening will include food, drink, live music, dancing, heartwarming stories and live auction packages.

For those unable to attend, auction registration is at e.givesmart.com/events/rwG/signUp.

The Believe Ball, in eight years, has raised more than $7.5 million to advance research for children in need of healing from cancer.

Last year, CURE Childhood Cancer’s donors gave a record $9.2 million to make the largest research disbursement of $4.7 million in a single grant cycle in the nonprofit’s 47-year history.

Information: Mandy Fingerhut at mandyf@CUREChildhoodCancer.org, BelieveBall.org/#aboutus, CUREChildhoodCancer.org

