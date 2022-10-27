C.S. Lewis play at Georgia Tech on Nov. 5-6

“C.S. Lewis Onstage: Further Up and Further In” will be presented on the Georgia Tech campus on Nov. 5 and 6.
Written and performed by Max McLean, the play is a production of the Fellowship for Performing Arts based in New York City.
Using the words of Lewis (1898-1963), the noted author of more than 30 books and apologist from England, the play is presented within an immersive, multimedia experience.
Among his works are “The Chronicles of Narnia” series and “Mere Christianity.”
Lewis also was the chair of Medieval and Renaissance Literature at Cambridge University.
Performance times will be 4-5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 3-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Ferst Center for the Arts at Georgia Tech, 349 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta.
Starting at $49, tickets may be purchased with a 10% discount code FPA10.
For anyone under age 30, tickets are $30, with ID required at the Ferst Center Box Office.
For groups of 10 or more, email groups@FPAtheatre.com.
Children, under age 4, will not be admitted.
With no refunds or exchanges, tickets may be purchased by calling 404-894-9600 or visiting CSLewisOnStage.com.
Information: facebook.com/FPANYC
