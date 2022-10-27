C.S. Lewis play at Georgia Tech on Nov. 5-6

Performance times will be 4-5:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 3-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Ferst Center for the Arts at Georgia Tech, 349 Ferst Drive NW, Atlanta.

Starting at $49, tickets may be purchased with a 10% discount code FPA10.

For anyone under age 30, tickets are $30, with ID required at the Ferst Center Box Office.

For groups of 10 or more, email groups@FPAtheatre.com.

Children, under age 4, will not be admitted.

With no refunds or exchanges, tickets may be purchased by calling 404-894-9600 or visiting CSLewisOnStage.com.

Information: facebook.com/FPANYC