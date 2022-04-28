Cost rising to address MARTA safety violations

MARTA has said the two employees deemed responsible for Smith’s death no longer work at the agency. And it said it has taken steps to improve safety, including additional training and safety briefings.

But a GDOT audit last May found MARTA’s response lacking. The audit found MARTA has not effectively implemented safety monitoring in the wake of Smith’s death. And it said MARTA has created a toxic culture where safety officers are afraid to report violations.

The audit sparked a dispute between the agencies last year. In written responses, MARTA said the audit was “flawed and biased.” Auditors said MARTA managers “continually challenged and questioned GDOT’s oversight authority.”

The agencies later downplayed the conflict. MARTA hired Boyd Caton in the summer to address the safety concerns.

The amended contract must still be approved by the full MARTA board next month.