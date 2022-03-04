MARTA settles lawsuits in contractor’s death for $17 million

On Thursday, the MARTA board of directors approved a $5 million payment to settle all claims associated with Smith’s death — including a separate lawsuit against the individual employees. The agency’s insurer, Zurich Insurance Group, will pay an additional $12 million.

MARTA declined to comment on the lawsuit settlement.

Darl Champion, Michelle Smith’s attorney, said Robert Smith was “a loving father, husband, son, brother, friend and co-worker.” He said MARTA and the insurer “took full responsibility and acknowledged the multiple errors that its employees committed.”

“While no amount of money will ever fill the tremendous void his loss has left in the lives of his wife, children and family and friends, this settlement allows Michelle and her children to have closure and financial security,” Champion said.