College Football Hall of Fame celebrates history of HBCUs with new exhibit

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame debuts a brand-new permanent exhibit on Juneteenth, that celebrates all aspects of HBCUs and their impact past, present and future, according to a press release.
“The Southern Company Celebrating HBCUs” exhibit focuses on three pillars inherent in the HBCU culture – Community, Leadership and Opportunity and uses historical artifacts and interactive video to tell these stories.
From Marching Bands, Homecoming, Historic Rivalries and Classics to individual Players, Coaches, and testimonials from Community Leaders, the Southern Company Celebrating HBCUs exhibit provides a comprehensive look into how all come together within these renowned institutions.
“As the storytellers of college football’s rich history, the College Football Hall of Fame is honored to share the incredible contributions HBCUs have made across the country. The rich traditions of these schools are entrenched in the game today and we are excited to put them to the forefront for all to see,” said Kimberly Beaudin, CEO of the Hall.
The exhibit features historical artifacts and interactive videos to tell these stories. From marching bands, homecoming, historic rivalries and classics to individual players, coaches and testimonials from community leaders, the “Southern Company Celebrating HBCUs” exhibit provides a comprehensive look into how it all comes together within these renowned institutions.
“Recognizing the contribution HBCUs make to our communities on and off the field by becoming the presenting sponsor of this special exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame is a natural extension of the purpose Southern Company shares with these great institutions, to be intentional in our efforts to create a more equitable future,” said Tom Fanning, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. “The programs, players and coaches throughout the history of HBCU football have forged some of this country’s great traditions while providing opportunity, community and education for generations of leaders.”
Information: cfbhall.com