College Football Hall of Fame celebrates history of HBCUs with new exhibit

“The Southern Company Celebrating HBCUs” exhibit focuses on three pillars inherent in the HBCU culture – Community, Leadership and Opportunity and uses historical artifacts and interactive video to tell these stories.

From Marching Bands, Homecoming, Historic Rivalries and Classics to individual Players, Coaches, and testimonials from Community Leaders, the Southern Company Celebrating HBCUs exhibit provides a comprehensive look into how all come together within these renowned institutions.