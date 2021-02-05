City of Atlanta reports on first three years of inclusionary zoning

The Inclusionary Zoning program was created to create more affordable housing for low-and-moderate income residents in Atlanta. Inclusionary Zoning ties the production of market-rate housing to dedicated affordable housing, and in Atlanta, the IZ program requires that a percentage of new multifamily units developed in areas around the Beltline and Westside neighborhoods are rented at affordably.

“Inclusionary zoning is a key part of our larger strategy to increase access to affordable housing across the City,” said Mayor Bottoms. “It also is key to our vision of creating One Atlanta, a city that is affordable, resilient and equitable.”