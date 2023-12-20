Christmas Eve services

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
33 minutes ago

A variety of worship services are leading up to the celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

  • 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Dec. 24 at Christ Covenant, The Armour Collective, 221 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta. ChristCovenant.com
  • 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 24 at The Church of the Apostles, 3585 Northside Parkway, Atlanta. In the afternoon, candlelight services will be led by Dr. Michael Youssef, the church’s founding and senior pastor. apostles.org/UpcomingEvents or ltw.org
  • 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Sardis Methodist Church, 3725 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. The candlelight service will be observed at 5:30 p.m. Both services will be available by live stream. SardisChurch.com/Christmas-2023

