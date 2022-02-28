Center for Visually Impaired hosts March 24 fundraiser

“John is a dependable and thoughtful leader,” said Mary Ann Cook, CVI Foundation Board chair, in a statement. “He has been a valuable asset to the CVI Board and to the CVI Foundation Board, where he continues to serve as investment chairman. I can’t imagine CVI without John’s wisdom.”

As to what inspired him to become involved with CVI, Rhett said in a statement, “Seeing the impact that CVI had on the family of a co-worker, who had a son who was born blind, touched me in a way that I had no choice but to get involved.”

The evening will include a fund-a-mission moment, which will raise critical funds for specific CVI services, and both a live and silent auction with trips, art and a portrait session.

Sponsorships are still available.

For information, contact Shannon Fairorth at 404-602-4276 or by email at sfairorth@cviga.org or cviga.org/upcoming-events.

To purchase a sponsorship or individual tickets, visit one.bidpal.net/cvi/welcome.

Based in Midtown Atlanta, CVI is Georgia’s most comprehensive nonprofit vision rehabilitation facility, providing training and services to people of all ages and with all degrees of vision loss.

Because CVI never turns anyone away, funds raised at “Night Visions” are crucial to ensure that the organization can continue to empower its clients to live fulfilling, robust lives despite their vision loss.

Each year, CVI assists more than 1,100 people through targeted programs.

Also, CVI provides the on-site VisAbility Store – a nonprofit, street-level retail shop providing immediate access to products that help make life easier for people who are blind and visually impaired.