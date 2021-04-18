CAP offers help for transitioning back to in-person work

Central Atlanta Progress, a not-for-profit private community development organization providing leadership, programs and services to preserve and strengthen the economic vitality of Downtown Atlanta has resources to help businesses transition back to working in person, according to a press release.
The commute has changed a lot in the past year. With more people working remotely than ever before, flexibility will be a key component of any company’s post-pandemic return to workplace strategy.
Regardless of where businesses are in the process of returning to the office, the Downtown Connects transportation team is a resource to help structure effective, flexible transportation options to maximize employee well-being and retention.
In addition to its typical suite of commuter services, the Downtown Connects team is available to assist companies in adjusting to a post-pandemic workplace. Examples of relevant services include:
- Return to work commuting orientations
- Parking management assistance
- Commuter route planning
- Consulting services to refine and adapt remote work policies
- Flexible transportation benefits
- Marketing materials highlighting: COVID-19 commuting tips & safety enhancements, MARTA and regional bus service updates, On-site commuter amenities at the workplace, Bike infrastructure and preferred routes
Information: Connects@AtlantaDowntown.com