Buckhead resident surprised with a safe celebration on 90th birthday

Lee Mendel turned 90 on Saturday. Last year, she had family and friends around her for her 89th birthday bash at the Swan Coach House, but this year wasn’t looking to be as festive with her landmark day arriving amid an ongoing pandemic.
She was in for a surprise.
Family members and friends gathered late Saturday morning at The Piedmont at Buckhead to help Mendel celebrate her big day. With pandemic precautions in mind, they gathered outside the independent living community with their balloons, cards, cake, flowers and well wishes.
Among those in attendance: Lee Mendel’s daughter, Betsy Mendel, who lives in Los Angeles and usually sees her mom several times a year, but because of COVID-19 it has been a year since she’s seen her in person. So she was determined to help ensure her mom enjoyed her 90th birthday.
“Well, I was very surprised and it meant everything to see my family who I haven’t seen in a year,” said Lee Mendel later in the day. “I just had a wonderful day, and I’ve got a wonderful daughter.”