Buckhead resident surprised with a safe celebration on 90th birthday

Among those in attendance: Lee Mendel’s daughter, Betsy Mendel, who lives in Los Angeles and usually sees her mom several times a year, but because of COVID-19 it has been a year since she’s seen her in person. So she was determined to help ensure her mom enjoyed her 90th birthday.

“Well, I was very surprised and it meant everything to see my family who I haven’t seen in a year,” said Lee Mendel later in the day. “I just had a wonderful day, and I’ve got a wonderful daughter.”