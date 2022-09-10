ajc logo
Buckhead Fine Arts Festival is Sept. 17-18

Sept. 17 and 18 will be the dates for the Buckhead Fine Arts Festival. (Courtesy of Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces)

Sept. 17 and 18 will be the dates for the Buckhead Fine Arts Festival. (Courtesy of Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

The Buckhead Fine Arts Festival is Sept. 17 and 18.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at Buckhead Village, 259 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta.

Rain or shine, the festival will include artist demonstrations and live acoustic music along with about 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, glass artists and jewelers.

Dogs are welcome if on a leash.

The free festival is organized by the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces.

For more information, email info@affps.com or visit BuckheadArtsFestival.com.

Carolyn Cunningham
