Broadway comedy ‘Chicken and Biscuits’ is Aug. 18-28

The Broadway comedy “Chicken & Biscuits” will open on Aug. 18 and run through Aug. 28 at the Southwest Arts Center Theater, 915 New Hope Road, Atlanta.
Written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Thomas W. Jones II, the play is presented by Dominion Entertainment Group based in Atlanta.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.
Tickets are selling at ChickenAndBiscuitsAtl.com for $45 or $50.
For more information, visit facebook.com/DominionEnt or DominionEnt.org or email info@DominionEnt.org.
