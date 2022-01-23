Breman Museum hosts free online program on Jan. 26

The Breman Museum in Atlanta will host a live online program at 7-8 p.m. Jan. 26 to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
This free program will be a book talk with author Howard Reich, a son of Holocaust survivors, about his subject Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor.
The book is “The Art of Inventing Hope: Intimate Conversations with Elie Wiesel.”
Reich will be interviewed by Alison Pure-Slovin, midwest director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.
Register: bit.ly/3FxdXNy
