Breman Museum hosts free online program on Jan. 26

A live free book discussion will take place from 7-8 p.m. Jan. 26 to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Courtesy of The Breman Museum)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 minute ago

The Breman Museum in Atlanta will host a live online program at 7-8 p.m. Jan. 26 to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

This free program will be a book talk with author Howard Reich, a son of Holocaust survivors, about his subject Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor.

The book is “The Art of Inventing Hope: Intimate Conversations with Elie Wiesel.”

Reich will be interviewed by Alison Pure-Slovin, midwest director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Register: bit.ly/3FxdXNy

Carolyn Cunningham
