Delta warns of challenges over 4th of July weekend, allows rebookings
Blueberry Day is June 30 at market

June 30 will be Blueberry Day at Virginia Highland Farmers Market that meets at Farm Burger, 1017 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta from 3-7 p.m. (Courtesy of Community Farmers Markets)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Blueberry Day will be June 30 from 3-7 p.m. at Virginia Highland Farmers Market that meets at Farm Burger, 1017 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Vendors will have blueberry specials, and the farmers will have plenty of berries for sale.

There also will be a photo booth, special activities for children, drawings and giveaways.

While street parking is available, walking and biking are encouraged.

The market is open rain or shine.

SNAP/EBT dollars are matched to make dollars go twice as far.

Community Farmers Markets host this weekly market and many more in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

Information: cfmatl.org

Carolyn Cunningham
