BeltLine purchases key property in Southwest Atlanta

“This investment of more than a half billion dollars of development in areas south of I-20, as well as the West and Southwest BeltLine neighborhoods, will spur much needed job creation, small business opportunities, and affordable housing options in these communities,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Thank you to the Atlanta BeltLine for continuing to work towards creating equitable redevelopment in Atlanta.”

“Pivoting to focus more intently on acquiring land sites provides a tremendous opportunity for scaling concentrated job creation centers, workforce development, affordable housing, and transit-oriented development along the corridor,” said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta Beltline, Inc.