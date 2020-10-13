BeltLine purchases key property in Southwest Atlanta

On Sept. 11, Atlanta BeltLine Inc. purchased an approximately 9.3 acre site in the Oakland City neighborhood located at the corner of Avon Avenue and Murphy Avenue. This acquisition furthers ABI’s and Invest Atlanta’s commitment to investment into the southside and westside neighborhoods along the Atlanta BeltLine and to the advancement of strategic objectives around economic development and housing, according to a press release.
“This investment of more than a half billion dollars of development in areas south of I-20, as well as the West and Southwest BeltLine neighborhoods, will spur much needed job creation, small business opportunities, and affordable housing options in these communities,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “Thank you to the Atlanta BeltLine for continuing to work towards creating equitable redevelopment in Atlanta.”
“Pivoting to focus more intently on acquiring land sites provides a tremendous opportunity for scaling concentrated job creation centers, workforce development, affordable housing, and transit-oriented development along the corridor,” said Clyde Higgs, President and CEO of Atlanta Beltline, Inc.
The site is roughly 0.5 miles north of the Oakland City MARTA station, 0.4 miles south of the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail, and 0.8 miles from the segment of Southside Trail currently under construction. Nearby existing and emerging developments include Pittsburgh Yards, the Met, and Lee + White.
As with all Atlanta BeltLine projects, ABI is committed to a robust public engagement process to inform the community and understand the input and insights from the community. Public input will shape the future activation of this property in a way that directly responds to current and future community needs for housing and economic development. When published, upcoming meeting information can be found at www.beltline.org/meetings/.
The purchase of the property at 1150 Murphy Avenue was directly enabled by an unprecedented commitment in the FY21 Atlanta BeltLine budget for acquisition of community development sites. The purchase of the property from the State of Georgia was approved by the Invest Atlanta Board on Aug. 20 for the purchase price of $5.25 million.
