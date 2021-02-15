Beltline community meeting to discuss construction of Westside Trail

Atlanta Beltline invites residents, stakeholders to attend a virtual discussion about the construction of the Westside Trail along Marietta Blvd., according to a press release.
Everyone is encouraged to learn about construction plans for the Westside Trail extension segment along Marietta Boulevard. Officials will introduce the PATH Foundation and its schedule for construction. This public meeting is being held virtually from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
The Westside Trail Extension will be a 1.3-mile multi-use trail between Washington Park to the south and PATH Foundation’s Westside BeltLine Connector trail north of Hollowell Parkway. It will provide access to the Bankhead MARTA station, Maddox Park, the future Westside Park, and the Proctor Creek Greenway.
The 14-foot wide trail will include landscaping, a fiber duct bank, retaining walls, vertical connections to adjoining streets, stainless steel handrails/guardrails, storm management, soil remediation, lighting, and security cameras.
It will connect the neighborhoods of Bankhead, English Avenue, Grove Park, Knight Park, and Howell Station.
Questions must be submitted by noon, Wednesday, Feb. 24 to: meeting.questions@atlbeltline.org. Organizers have assured that they will take as many questions as possible on Zoom and Facebook Live, but submitting ahead of time is the best way to ensure your question will be addressed.
Meeting details: Dial in by phone to 929-205-6099 Meeting ID: 824 7552 0587
Information: engage.altbeltline.org, 404-477-3574 or beltline.org/meetings