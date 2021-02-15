Beltline community meeting to discuss construction of Westside Trail

Everyone is encouraged to learn about construction plans for the Westside Trail extension segment along Marietta Boulevard. Officials will introduce the PATH Foundation and its schedule for construction. This public meeting is being held virtually from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.

The Westside Trail Extension will be a 1.3-mile multi-use trail between Washington Park to the south and PATH Foundation’s Westside BeltLine Connector trail north of Hollowell Parkway. It will provide access to the Bankhead MARTA station, Maddox Park, the future Westside Park, and the Proctor Creek Greenway.