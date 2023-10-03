Auditions for ‘Black Nativity’ are Oct. 21

Dominion Entertainment will hold auditions for their Christmas musical of “Black Nativity” on Oct. 21 at the Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road, South Fulton.

Talented dancers, singers and actors are needed for this adaptation of Langston Hughes’ original song play, with singing, dance, costumes and gospel music.

“Black Nativity” will run Dec. 7-17 at the Ferst Center for the Arts on the campus of Georgia Tech in downtown Atlanta.

Rehearsals begin Nov. 18.

Register for an audition appointment at form.jotform.com/232478806721158.

Tickets are available now at artsgatech.universitytickets.com/w/default.aspx, with no refunds allowed.

View more details on Dominion Entertainment’s YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/3pvh72u3.