Virginia Highland Farmers Market. 4-8 p.m. each Thursday. Farm Burger, 1017 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. The information booth offers loyalty cards and swiping and doubling SNAP/EBT/P-EBT. cfmatl.org/visit-our-markets/use-snap-ebt, VirginiaHighland@cfmatl.org

Online: Short Story Challenge for tweens by Science ATL. Midnight July 25 is the online deadline. The Science ATL team will evaluate your stories, and the top three stories will receive a tin can robot-making kit or a choice of one of their robot book club books. Write about five typed double-spaced pages, with at least one robot as a main character. Contest rules: bit.ly/3A8cZG2 Send entries to info@scienceatl.org.