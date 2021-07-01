ajc logo
Atlanta

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago
Opening: “Electrifying Design: A Century of Lighting” exhibit at The High Museum of Art. Opening today through Sept. 26. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays and closed Mondays. $16.50 for general admission, free for children under 6 and members. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. The exhibition will feature nearly 80 rare lighting examples by international designers. bit.ly/3yh4pDt Tickets: high.org/tickets#close

Virginia Highland Farmers Market. 4-8 p.m. each Thursday. Farm Burger, 1017 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. The information booth offers loyalty cards and swiping and doubling SNAP/EBT/P-EBT. cfmatl.org/visit-our-markets/use-snap-ebt, VirginiaHighland@cfmatl.org

Online: Short Story Challenge for tweens by Science ATL. Midnight July 25 is the online deadline. The Science ATL team will evaluate your stories, and the top three stories will receive a tin can robot-making kit or a choice of one of their robot book club books. Write about five typed double-spaced pages, with at least one robot as a main character. Contest rules: bit.ly/3A8cZG2 Send entries to info@scienceatl.org.

