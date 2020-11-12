- In-Person: Atlanta Dream Center’s Be the Light Benefit Event. 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. $100/ticket, $180/two tickets. AMC Phipps Plaza 14, Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. This benefit includes all-you-can-eat concessions. Hear from a surprise comedian, then testimonials and stories of impact from this past year. Atlanta Dream Center, a Christian-based nonprofit headquartered in downtown Atlanta, serves on the frontlines every day, rescuing men and women out of sex trafficking and homelessness and preventing vulnerable children from falling victim. development@AtlDreamCenter.com Tickets and sponsors: AtlDreamCenter.com/benefit
- Online: Acting Workshop - Creating Three-Dimensional Characters by the Atlanta Film Society (ATLFS). 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 5. $50/nonmember, $40/ATLFS member. Join Karen Ceesay (actress, writer and producer known for her work on “The Walking Dead,” “Stranger Things” and “Black Lightning”) for an acting workshop designed to hone your craft and improve your audition techniques. emma@AtlantaFilmSociety.org Register: AtlantaFilmSociety.org/calendar/2020/12/5/acting-workshop-creating-three-dimensional-characters
- Online: 10 for 10 - Ten Weeks of Giving for Ten Years of Community Farmers Markets (CFM). Through mid-December. Based in Atlanta, CFM is seeking to raise $50,000 for CFM staff, vendor support, outreach programs and capacity building for CFM’s future. Donations of $110 or more will be eligible to receive a weekly Locavore Lesson + Love Box with a limit of 50 boxes per week. Donations: DonorBox.org/cfm-10th-anniversary-season
Atlanta
Upcoming